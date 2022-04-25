Notification Settings

Appeal for witnesses after motorcycle passenger dies in crash

A woman died after a motorcycle crash on a county road, police have confirmed.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash

The woman, who was in her 60s, died after the crash on the B5062 at Haughmond, near Haughmond Farm.

Officers said that the crash happened around 1.35pm on Monday, April 18.

They are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has information, to get in touch.

Police said the woman was a passenger on the bike, and was confirmed dead at the scene.

The rider of the bike did not suffer any injuries.

A spokesman for the force said: "Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 284i of April 18, 2022.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

"It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at /crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111."

