Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Businesses warned about fake £50 notes circulating in Market Drayton

By Megan HoweMarket DraytonCrimePublished:

Businesses in and around Market Drayton have been urged to be 'alert' if they are handed any higher value notes, as fake notes are circulating in the area.

North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams took to Twitter at around midday on Sunday to make businesses around Market Drayton aware of concerns about fake £50 notes circulating in the area.

The Safer Neighbourhood Teams for Market Drayton Wem & Whitchurch, said: "Some concerns about fake £50 notes around Market Drayton. If local businesses can be alert if offered any high value notes."

The SNT team in North Shropshire are a group of police officers and police community support officers (PCSOs) who work with local communities and partner organisations.

They work closely with local authorities as well as community leaders and residents.

To keep up to date with the North Shropshire SNT team follow them on Twitter @NorthShropCops.

Crime
News
Business
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News