Businesses warned about fake £50 notes circulating in Market Drayton

North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Teams took to Twitter at around midday on Sunday to make businesses around Market Drayton aware of concerns about fake £50 notes circulating in the area.

The Safer Neighbourhood Teams for Market Drayton Wem & Whitchurch, said: "Some concerns about fake £50 notes around Market Drayton. If local businesses can be alert if offered any high value notes."

The SNT team in North Shropshire are a group of police officers and police community support officers (PCSOs) who work with local communities and partner organisations.

They work closely with local authorities as well as community leaders and residents.