Spate of thefts from outbuildings at rural properties

By Dominic Robertson

Police are calling for people to be on the lookout after a series of thefts from rural properties in the Bishop's Castle area.

Stuart Coote, from the Bishop's Castle Safer Neighbourhood Team, said tools and petrol containers had been taken when outbuildings were targeted.

"There have been a spate of thefts from outbuildings around our parishes of late," he said.

"The thefts occurred overnight on various dates recently and usually targeted insecure or badly secured outbuildings which contained small petrol or electrical hand tools.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the thefts or that may have been in the area around Clunbury or Hardwick at the time of the incidents and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"If you have information this please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website westmercia.police.uk."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

