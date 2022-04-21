Cannabis farm suspect appears in court after plants worth £100,000 are seized

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized by police. Pictures: Sergeant Ingrid Tozer

Officers carried out a drugs bust yesterday morning at a property in Leebotwood, and found 207 plants.

Eraldo Kashari, aged 27, was arrested and subsequently charged with producing cannabis.

He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

Karashi, of Calderon Road, Leytonstone, made no plea. His defence advocate asked magistrates to bail him to an address in Cardiff where his family live, but this was refused.

He will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, May 23.