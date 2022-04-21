Notification Settings

Cannabis farm suspect appears in court after plants worth £100,000 are seized

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A man from East London is in custody after police swooped to seize more than £100,000 worth of cannabis plants near Church Stretton.

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized by police. Pictures: Sergeant Ingrid Tozer
Officers carried out a drugs bust yesterday morning at a property in Leebotwood, and found 207 plants.

Eraldo Kashari, aged 27, was arrested and subsequently charged with producing cannabis.

He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

Karashi, of Calderon Road, Leytonstone, made no plea. His defence advocate asked magistrates to bail him to an address in Cardiff where his family live, but this was refused.

He will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, May 23.

After the drugs raid was carried out, Sergeant Ingrid Tozer shared images of what officers found. They show rooms filled with cannabis plants and lighting/heating systems for growth. She said: "Shrewsbury SNT and CID did another warrant this morning. One in custody and a lot of cannabis plants seized."

