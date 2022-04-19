Appeal after spate of keyless Land Rover and Range Rover thefts

Offenders appear to be targeting Range and Land Rover vehicles by tampering with the signal of key-fobs

Offenders appear to be targeting Range Rover and Land Rover vehicles by tampering with the signal of key-fobs.

Most recently, a keyless theft was reported today from an address on Brewood Road in Coven.

A silver Land Rover Discovery Sport was also stolen from a driveway sometime between 9pm on Monday and 4am on Tuesday.

A pushchair, that had been inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen, was later found on Moseley Road in Essington.

The previous day, on Monday, two similar thefts were reported.

A silver Range Rover was stolen from a driveway off the A5 in Cannock sometime between 10pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday.

Later that morning, at around 8.20am , officers discovered the vehicle abandoned on Weston Drive in Cheslyn Hay. It has since been sent for forensic examination.

Then, sometime between 5pm and 6pm on Monday, a blue Land Rover Discovery was stolen from a property on Walsall Road, Little Aston.

A witness reported seeing the vehicle being driven by a white male on Druids Avenue, in Aldridge, at around 6pm.

A further theft of a white Range Rover was also reported on Saturday.

This vehicle was stolen from a driveway off Chapel Street in Cannock and was last seen at around 2.35am on April 16 on the A5223 at Horsehay, Telford, heading towards the M54.

Inspector Louise Booker, of South Staffordshire Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “Keyless car owners should ideally park their vehicle in a locked garage where possible and ensure their entry devices are not left in sight of windows or near doors.

“Consider using a steering-wheel lock when leaving your vehicle unattended and always ensure the doors are secured after pressing the fob.”

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage in the area at the time of the thefts and ask anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

Staffordshire Police can be contacted on Facebook, Twitter, or by calling 101, quoting incident 062 of 19 April.