Police appeal for CCTV after masked man steals from cars

Police have urged anyone with relevant CCTV footage to contact them

Telford Police are asking for residents with CCTV footage to come forward after the incidents in Acacia Drive, Halifax Drive, and Chockleys Drive in Leegomery, and Hoop Mill and Tilia Green in Hadley.

A spokesman for Telford Police said: "We’d like residents to check CCTV from around 11pm on April 15, until 1am on April 16.

"There has been a spate of theft from motor vehicles in these areas.

"The person responsible is described as 'a white male, skinny build, tall, wearing a black hoody & grey mask'."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1197 K Medlam on 07811 762092, or e-mail kate.medlam@westmercia.police.uk.