Conifer tree 'deliberately' set on fire

Picture: @SFRS_Wem

One fire engine was scrambled from Wem Fire Station to Drawwell Lane in the town at 8.09pm where they found a blaze involving one conifer tree.

They used two hose reel jets to put out the flames.

Wem Fire Station later tweeted: "Unfortunately this fire has been started deliberately. If you have any information please contact West Mercia Police."

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service control received its incident stop message at 8.51pm.