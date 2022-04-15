Notification Settings

Conifer tree 'deliberately' set on fire

By David Tooley

Firefighters say that a conifer tree in Wem was deliberately set on fire in a blaze on Thursday evening.

Picture: @SFRS_Wem
One fire engine was scrambled from Wem Fire Station to Drawwell Lane in the town at 8.09pm where they found a blaze involving one conifer tree.

They used two hose reel jets to put out the flames.

Wem Fire Station later tweeted: "Unfortunately this fire has been started deliberately. If you have any information please contact West Mercia Police."

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service control received its incident stop message at 8.51pm.

Crime
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

