Police patrols stepped up near RAF Cosford after fuel theft nearby

Land near RAF Cosford is the latest site to be targeted by criminals – as petrol stations have reported a sharp rise in motorists driving off without paying.

Police said they were carrying out “reassurance patrols” to deter thefts. It marks an uplift in criminal activity as the cost of living crisis continues, with a litre of petrol above 150p and diesel more than 170p a litre.

It also comes as inflation rises to a 30-year high at seven per cent, with a new survey also revealing a quarter of families are expecting to struggle significantly financially

Meanwhile, Midlands health chiefs have warned this squeeze is having a detrimental impact on people’s physical and mental health.

People suffering from fuel poverty - those who cannot afford to heat their homes - are susceptible to several health problems associated with living in cold and damp conditions. Cardiovascular complaints, hypertension, coronary heat disease and mental health problems have all been linked to living in cold conditions.

The short and long-term effects of people not eating properly can lead to increased hospital admissions and more visits to the doctor. Poor diet can lead to malnutrition and lead to more fractures and bones being broken.

The new survey of more than 2,000 adults across the UK found that 72 per cent expect rising prices will damage their living standards over the coming year.

Among them, 24 per cent expect that their living standards will fall “significantly”.