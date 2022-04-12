Telford food shop attacked in hate crime incident

Sofia Eastern European Food Shop in Meadow Close in Trench, Telford, was targeted in the early hours of Sunday when offensive graffiti was left on the shop’s shutters.
Officers investigating the incident have said they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around 3am, who may have any information to help with their enquiries.
People can contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 333i of April 10, by using visiting the force's website.
Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.