Telford food shop attacked in hate crime incident

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a shop front was vandalised in a suspected hate crime.

Sofia Eastern European Food Shop was targeted on Sunday night. Photo: Google

Sofia Eastern European Food Shop in Meadow Close in Trench, Telford, was targeted in the early hours of Sunday when offensive graffiti was left on the shop’s shutters.

Officers investigating the incident have said they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around 3am, who may have any information to help with their enquiries.

People can contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 333i of April 10, by using visiting the force's website.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

