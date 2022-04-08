CCTV image released as Bridgnorth rape investigation continues

Police want help identifying this man

It comes after a 20-year-old woman reported that she was raped in Bridgnorth in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The attack is said to have happened on the grassy area of Underhill Road in the town some time between 12.45am and 2.30am and was reported to police later than morning.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with the incident but has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

And investigating officers have now released an image of a man they say could have "vital information" about the incident.

Detective Sergeant Will Quan, of West Mercia Police, said: “As part of the investigation we are now turning to the public for your help in identifying this man, who was captured on CCTV in the area, and may be able to help us.

“We understand that this incident could be very worrying to the local community and I want to reassure the public that we have been, and continue to take it very seriously.

“We are updating the victim on the progress of our investigation regularly and she is being supported by specially trained officers."

Meanwhile detectives are continuing to appeal for any potential witnesses to come forward, in particular anyone who was in the Ridleys on the River pub on Saturday evening.