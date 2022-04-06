Police on the beat

Lee Sargent, aged 45, of Wrekin Road, Wellington, pleaded guilty to causing minor injuries to the officers when he resisted arrest at the House of the Rising Sun, in Butcher Row.

West Mercia Police say that at around 6pm on Saturday, April 6, they received a report of criminal damage and threatening behaviour at the restaurant

Officers attended and arrested Sargent after he had resisted them, causing minor injuries.

While in custody, he also used racial and homophobic language towards officers.

Sargent was charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of public order offences.

The charge sheet records that he damaged a menu stand at the restaurant which was valued at £35, and also caused damage to a police cell.

Sargent pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Magistrates sentenced him to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to carry out unpaid work.

West Mercia Police Sergeant Gary Lansdale said: “Assaults on police officers, or any emergency workers, are deplorable. Thankfully my colleagues only suffered minor injuries on this occasion.

“We hope this sentence sends a very strong message that assaulting an emergency worker is completely unacceptable.”

Shrewsbury Police said all the officers involved were "thankfully safe and well".