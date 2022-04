A police cordon was in place on the A483 in Pant. Photo: Google

There were queues on the A483 in Pant during rush hour after a police incident which saw a cordon put in place at Penygarreg Lane, next to the village shop, at around 8am.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route before the road was later reopened.

The incident was though to involve a van that was stolen last night but no further details have been given.