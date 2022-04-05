Notification Settings

Arrest made as police continue appeal for witnesses to Bridgnorth rape

By David Tooley

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in Bridgnorth and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police
Police

Police are continuing with their appeal for witnesses.

Officers say that at about 10.15am on Sunday (April 3) a 20-year-old woman reported that she had been raped by a man on the grassy area in Underhill Road at some time between 12.45am and 2.30am.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses, in particular anyone who was in Ridleys on the River on Saturday evening.

Anyone with information that may help with the investigation is asked to contact police by calling 101 or visiting https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident incident 188 of 3 April.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

