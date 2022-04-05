Arrest made as police continue appeal for witnesses to Bridgnorth rape

Police

Police are continuing with their appeal for witnesses.

Officers say that at about 10.15am on Sunday (April 3) a 20-year-old woman reported that she had been raped by a man on the grassy area in Underhill Road at some time between 12.45am and 2.30am.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses, in particular anyone who was in Ridleys on the River on Saturday evening.

Anyone with information that may help with the investigation is asked to contact police by calling 101 or visiting https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident incident 188 of 3 April.