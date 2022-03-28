Police say maternity investigation is 'ongoing' ahead of Ockenden report's publication

Police have been investigating since 2020

West Mercia Police launched 'Operation Lincoln' in 2020, investigating whether there is a criminal case over medical failings in maternity at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust, which manages both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital Telford.

This week sees the publication of the final Ockenden Report, which will outline the experiences of families in more than 1,800 cases at the trust.

In an update ahead of the publication Detective Chief Superintendent Damian Barratt, said there have been no arrests or charges – but that discussions are taking place with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He said they been talking with medical experts as part of the investigation.

He said: "We have been liaising closely with the Ockenden Report and are, of course, aware that it is due for release this week.

“We launched an investigation in 2017 to explore whether there is evidence to support a criminal case against the trust or any individuals involved and this investigation remains ongoing.

“This is a highly complex and very sensitive investigation that has required us to speak to a large number of people to gather as much information as we can. We are also consulting with a number of medical specialists to ensure our investigation is thorough and that the best possible investigation is completed for the families involved.

“No arrests have been made and no charges have been brought however we are engaging with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) as our enquiries continue.