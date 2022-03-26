Agency warns of the dangers of using unlicensed medicines after raid in South Shropshire

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and police offices raided properties in Knowbury and Cleobury Mortimer.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the sale of unlicensed medicine, possessing controlled drugs with intent to supply and money laundering.

An MHRA spokesperson said those providing medicines illegally were exploiting innocent and vulnerable people to make money and had no regard for the public’s health or welfare.

"We work to identify those involved in illegal activities with medicines and will use our powers to investigate fully, confiscate assets and, where necessary, prosecute those who put your health at risk.

“Buying from unreliable suppliers significantly increases your risk of getting a substandard product and could damage your health. If prescription medicines (POM) are being offered without a prescription, this is not lawful and the medicines provided may not be UK licensed medicines, meaning that there are no safeguards that they meet quality and safety standards. Taking a medicine which is ether falsified or unlicensed puts you at risk of serious harm. Put your health first and buy safely.

“If you suspect you’ve had an adverse reaction from a medicine, are worried about its safety or effectiveness or suspect it is a dodgy product, please report it to our Yellow Card scheme.”

"Self-diagnosis and self-medication can be very dangerous. If you have a concern about your health, visit your GP, get a correct diagnosis and if medicines are prescribed, buy them from a legitimate source.