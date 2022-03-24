Police road sting near Bridgnorth leads to three arrests

A white car with a blown tyre. Picture: @OPUWorcs

Roads policing officers from Worcestershire tweeted that they helped their colleagues in Shropshire, the Central Motorway Police Group covering Staffordshire and the West Midlands, and the Staffordshire road policing unit in the operation near Bridgnorth.

They tweeted a picture of a white car with its front passenger tyre blown.

A suspect in cuffs. Picture: @OPUWorcs

West Mercia Police dogs were then brought in to track three individuals who were then arrested on suspicion of burglary.