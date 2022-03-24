Notification Settings

Police road sting near Bridgnorth leads to three arrests

By David Tooley

Specialist police teams from across the region used a stinger to dramatically stop a car and arrest three people on suspicion of burglary.

A white car with a blown tyre. Picture: @OPUWorcs
A white car with a blown tyre. Picture: @OPUWorcs

Roads policing officers from Worcestershire tweeted that they helped their colleagues in Shropshire, the Central Motorway Police Group covering Staffordshire and the West Midlands, and the Staffordshire road policing unit in the operation near Bridgnorth.

They tweeted a picture of a white car with its front passenger tyre blown.

A suspect in cuffs. Picture: @OPUWorcs

West Mercia Police dogs were then brought in to track three individuals who were then arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A grainy picture was also posted on social media appearing to show a person in handcuffs being detained by a police officer.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

