Huge doses of Diazepam, pain relief and other drugs seized in police raid near Ludlow

By David Tooley

Fifty thousand illegal medicinal doses and £8,500 in cash was seized in a police raid in a village near Ludlow on Thursday.

Drugs sezed

West Mercia Police said one person was arrested in the raid in Knowbury where Safer Neighbourhood Teams conducted an operation in partnership with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Police Sergeant Damien Kelly, the SNT sergeant for South West Shropshire tweeted that South Shrop Cops and Bridgnorth Cops had conducted a warrant in partnership with the MHRA and "£8.5k and 50k illegal medicinal doses seized - one arrested".

Drugs seized. Picture: @SgtDamienK

"This under-reported crime type really does harm communities," he said.

Drugs seized: Picture: @SgtDamienK

Pictures posted on social media appeared to show boxes of Pregagesic, a drug used to relieve the pain caused by nerve damage due to various conditions like diabetes, shingles, spinal cord injury, etc.

Drugs seized. Picture: @SgtDamienK

There were also boxes of Diazepam, first marketed as Valium, commonly used to treat a range of conditions, including anxiety, seizures, alcohol withdrawal syndrome, benzodiazepine withdrawal syndrome, muscle spasms, insomnia, and restless legs syndrome.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

