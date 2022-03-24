Drugs sezed

West Mercia Police said one person was arrested in the raid in Knowbury where Safer Neighbourhood Teams conducted an operation in partnership with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Police Sergeant Damien Kelly, the SNT sergeant for South West Shropshire tweeted that South Shrop Cops and Bridgnorth Cops had conducted a warrant in partnership with the MHRA and "£8.5k and 50k illegal medicinal doses seized - one arrested".

Drugs seized. Picture: @SgtDamienK

"This under-reported crime type really does harm communities," he said.

Pictures posted on social media appeared to show boxes of Pregagesic, a drug used to relieve the pain caused by nerve damage due to various conditions like diabetes, shingles, spinal cord injury, etc.

