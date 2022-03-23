Notification Settings

Telford crossbow shooting: Attempted murder suspects bailed as investigation continues

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on bail.

The victim is understood to have sought treatment at Princess Royal Hospital

The men had been arrested after an incident where a man was shot with a crossbow in Telford on Sunday evening.

Police had said the attack happened at around 9.45pm at Partridge Drive, Ketley, and resulted in a 23-year-old man needing hospital treatment for a "non-life threatening" injury.

Launching an initial appeal Detective Inspector Russ Dealtry of West Mercia Police had said: "Two men in their 30s were arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of attempted murder."

He added: “We would like to thank the community for their help so far in investigating this incident, which we believe to be an isolated incident and do not believe there to be any further threats to the wider community.”

Police have now confirmed that both men have been released on bail.

The attack was thought to be connected with the appearance of armed police at the Princess Royal Hospital on Sunday night.

It is believed the victim had gone to the hospital for treatment.

Visitors to the hospital said the building had been put into lockdown during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 585i of March 20.

