Police appeal to people out in Shrewsbury after stabbing outside nightclub

By David TooleyShrewsburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed outside a nightclub in Shrewsbury.

The area outside Fever was taped off after the violence

The man, aged 27, was knifed near Fever in the town centre at around 3am on Saturday.

The Bridge Street car park next to the club on Hills Lane was cordoned off for around 12 hours as a result, while the injured man was taken to hospital.

He was seriously hurt but his injuries have been described as "non-life threatening" by police.

Meanwhile a 34-year-old man was arrested in Church Stretton on suspicion of attempted murder on the same day, but has since been released on police bail as the investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Mal Normandin, of West Mercia Police, urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “Investigations into this serious assault continue and we would like to thank the public for their cooperation so far.

“We are now encouraging anyone who was out socialising around the time of the incident to get in touch with us, as you may have vital information to help with our investigations.”

Anyone who was around the area at the time of the incident, or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to make contact quoting incident 83 of March 19.

The attack was one of three violent incidents in Shropshire over the weekend, with a man stabbed outside a pub in the Trench area of Telford and a man shot with a crossbow in Ketley.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

