Shifnal police will be back at the building which had been taken over by the town's council.

Shifnal Police will return to the building on Tudor Way, some nine years after West Mercia Police first announced its plans to close the site.

The building has since been run as a community hub by Shifnal Town Council and is used as its offices.

The town's local police had based themselves at the library but stopped using the building in 2019 because it was not considered suitable.

Shifnal town Councillor Ed Bird welcomed the move, saying "it makes sense" and would benefit the area.

West Mercia's Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said the decision had been taken between the force at the town council.

A statement from the commissioner said: "Since 2019, when the West Mercia local policing team vacated its temporary base in the local library, due to it not being suitable, there has been a demand from communities to reinstate a permanent one.

"Whilst the original police base in Shifnal was earmarked for closure in 2013, it has since been identified as the best location for the team to be based. The site also provides an opportunity for co-location, which supports the wider One Public Estate initiative."

Mr Campion said: “I know just how important police presence is to communities. It boosts confidence with the public, knowing they have officers there if they need them. Understanding how much this means, I was pleased to work with Shifnal Town Council in order to secure the policing base.”

Chief Inspector Mark Reilly said: “We’re pleased to once again have a permanent base for our patrol and safer neighbourhood officers in Shifnal, giving more of a police presence in the town, as we know how important this is to our local communities.

“The local Safer Neighbourhood Team has worked closely with both Shifnal Town Council and our Police and Crime Commissioner’s office to find the right location and is delighted to be back in the heart of the community in the original police building.”