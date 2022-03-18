Welsh health minister banned from driving after speeding near Wrexham

Eluned Morgan

Baroness Morgan, 55, received the ban for accumulating too many points on her licence after exceeding the 30mph limit on the A525 road in Wrexham in June last year.

Lady Morgan, Labour Member of the Senedd for Mid and West Wales, was disqualified at Mold Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Court documents show Lady Morgan, of Canton in Cardiff, pleaded guilty and was sentenced under the single justice procedure.

She was fined £800, ordered to pay £80 surcharge and £90 costs and has four weeks to pay.

Baroness Morgan said in a statement: "I have pleaded guilty to a charge of speeding and fully accept the punishment of the court.

"This is not something I am proud of, and I apologise unreservedly."

She was appointed health and social services minister after last year's Senedd election and had previously been minister for international relations and the Welsh language.