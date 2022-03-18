Telford rapist locked up for attack was working as taxi driver

Paul Kofi Manu Aboagyewaa

Paul Kofi Manu Aboagyewaa raped a woman in Wellington in December last year.

It has now been confirmed that the 58-year-old, of Marlborough Road, Hadley Manor, was working as a taxi driver when he attacked the woman.

He was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to rape.

He has also been added to the sex offenders register.

Pc Billy Barrett of West Mercia Police said: "We welcome the sentence that has been handed to Aboagyewaa, and I would like to show my gratitude to everyone who came forward with information that assisted officers with the investigation.

"I would also like to commend and thank the victim for her bravery and cooperation during what I am sure has been a truly traumatic and harrowing ordeal for herself and her family."