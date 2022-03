WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

A patrol car and police van were seen outside the offices of RJS Family Law in the High Street in the town.

Officers spent about two hours at the premises.

A spokesperson for West Mercia police said: "At around 1.50pm on Thursday officers arrested a woman in Broseley on suspicion of disclosing or threatening to disclose private sexual photographs/ film with intent to cause distress.