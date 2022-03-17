Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man and woman charged with gross negligence manslaughter of 16-year-old girl

NewtownCrimePublished:

Two people are to appear in court accused of the gross negligence manslaughter of a teenage girl.

Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020.

Dyfed-Powys Police said Alun Titford, 44, and Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.

They will appear before Welshpool Magistrates' Court on March 22.

In a statement, police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that two people have been charged in connection with the death of Kaylea Titford, who sadly died at her home in Newtown in October 2020.

"Alun Titford, 44, and Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.

"They have been released on bail and will appear at Welshpool Magistrates' Court on March 22."

Crime
News
Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News