Gang of burglars break into home and assault man with weapons before stealing his car

Cumberland Mews in Leegomery. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police said the aggravated burglary took place in Cumberland Mews in Leegomery, Telford, on Monday.

Officers said four men had forced their way into the property at around 8.30pm.

A spokesman for the force said: "The men were armed with weapons, which were used to assault a man inside the property causing significant injuries to his face and legs, leading to him needing hospital treatment.

"The suspects then took the victim’s vehicle, a silver Mercedes E Class, before leaving the scene."

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and saw or captured CCTV, or dash cam footage has been asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident number 604i of March 14.