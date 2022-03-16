Notification Settings

Gang of burglars break into home and assault man with weapons before stealing his car

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Burglars with weapons forced their way into a home and battered a man so badly he needed hospital treatment before stealing his car, police announced.

Cumberland Mews in Leegomery. Photo: Google
West Mercia Police said the aggravated burglary took place in Cumberland Mews in Leegomery, Telford, on Monday.

Officers said four men had forced their way into the property at around 8.30pm.

A spokesman for the force said: "The men were armed with weapons, which were used to assault a man inside the property causing significant injuries to his face and legs, leading to him needing hospital treatment.

"The suspects then took the victim’s vehicle, a silver Mercedes E Class, before leaving the scene."

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and saw or captured CCTV, or dash cam footage has been asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident number 604i of March 14.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

