Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

The incident took place last month in Telford, and police say they are particularly looking to speak to a lorry driver who may have seen the attack.

A spokesman for the police said: "At about 9.45am on Saturday, February 12, a woman was walking her Labrador cross dog on its lead near The Fields, Donnington, when it was attacked by a German shepherd dog which was off-lead.

"The Labrador suffered multiple bite wounds which have required extensive surgery.

"At the time of the attack it is believed that a driver was delivering a load of bricks nearby and we think he may have witnessed the incident and be able to give us some information.