Police appeal after Telford dog attack leaves Labrador needing surgery

TelfordCrime

Police are hunting witnesses to a German Shepherd attack which left a Labrador needing surgery.

The incident took place last month in Telford, and police say they are particularly looking to speak to a lorry driver who may have seen the attack.

A spokesman for the police said: "At about 9.45am on Saturday, February 12, a woman was walking her Labrador cross dog on its lead near The Fields, Donnington, when it was attacked by a German shepherd dog which was off-lead.

"The Labrador suffered multiple bite wounds which have required extensive surgery.

"At the time of the attack it is believed that a driver was delivering a load of bricks nearby and we think he may have witnessed the incident and be able to give us some information.

"He, or anyone else with information, is asked to contact us by visiting westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident 315i of February 12."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

