Legal action launched over river damage

The River Lugg, post 2020.

Natural England and the Environment Agency have announced they are starting the action against the landowner over damage to land alongside the River Lugg in Herefordshire.

A hearing is expected to take place in Kidderminster Magistrates Court on May 18.

Legal moves follow a joint investigation into the alleged ecological harm caused to a 1.5 kilometre stretch of the river.

It followed reports of unauthorised activities including dredging and changing the shape of the river bank in Kingsland in December 2020.

The charges against the landowner relate to unconsented operations and damage to a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), and carrying out activities likely to cause damage or endanger the stability of the river as well as causing a discharge of silt into the river.

Charges are also being made that relate to failure to take reasonable precautions to prevent agricultural pollution and wilfully disturbing spawn or spawning fish or areas where they might be found.

They also include an alleged breach of a stop notice.

Other charges are also being listed that relate to further works which are alleged to have been carried out by the landowner in December the following year.

Oliver Harmar, Chief Operating Officer at Natural England said: "The decimation of this section of the River Lugg has been devastating to the local environment and to local people, destroying the habitats of iconic wildlife such as otters, kingfisher and salmon. It was heart-breaking to see this beautiful riverside illegally damaged."

The area is protected as an SSSI due to its importance for nature.