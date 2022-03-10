Carer stole from vulnerable men to pay for Turkey holiday, night in hotel and shopping bill

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard Jack Holding, 22, was under the influence of cocaine for depression, and struggling with his mental health when he stole £785 from elderly Roy Chapman and Will Martin between September and November 2019. Holding was employed by a care provider to look after their welfare.

He used the money to pay a phone company, a shopping bill, a night in a hotel and for a visa to travel to Turkey with a friend.

The court heard he was traced when one of the victims came out of hospital and tried to use his card. It was declined and when police arrested Holding, they found a picture on the phone showing the card he had stolen.

One of the victims has since died but the court heard there was no suggestion it was related to the impact of any of the crimes.

In summing up, prosecuting solicitor Henry Skudia said the sons of both the people he had defrauded or stole from had felt their "trust had been abused and that they, or their fathers had not thought in any way that someone who was employed to look after them would do something like that".

The money taken - £256.01 from Mr Martin and £520 from Mr Chapman had since been paid back by the bank.

Defending, Debra White said Holding was now drug free and of good character and had been going through a traumatic time in the period of the theft due to the health of his father deteriorating, employment problems and the fact he was suffering from depression.

She said: "He was very remorseful during interview and at the time was taking drugs and suffering with his mental health. His father's health was suffering, his employment was unsteady and he turned to drugs to cope.

"Since then he attended three clinics or programmes for the problems and I believe him now to be drug free and that he is remorseful and ashamed at what he did."

Holding, formerly of Frankwell, Shrewsbury, but who now lives in Birmingham had earlier pleaded guilty to four charges of fraud by abuse of position and one of theft.