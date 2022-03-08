Years of saving 'down the drain' as £4,000 motocross bike stolen from shed

The Husqvarna motocross bike was stolen last Friday

The bike was taken in the early hours of Friday morning from the home in Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, where thieves unscrewed the bolt and padlock which secured the shed.

The bike belongs to Scott Jackson, 27, who lives with his girlfriend Lucy Thomas at a home they only recently moved into together.

The thieves even refuelled the bike with a can left in the shed

Scott is a member of the Salop Motocross Team and uses the bike to compete in races.

He said: "It is years of saving and three years of payments down the drain."

The Husqvarna bike is white with yellow and black decals and has the number 530 and 'Apico Factory Racing' on its side.

Scott's mother, Valerie Jackson, 51, said: "We are thinking it was pre-planned.

"In the early hours of Friday morning, Lucy went to let their dog out at 7am and saw that the shed was open and the bike was missing.

"They had unscrewed the bolt and padlock on the gate and left screws on the side in a tidy manner.

"They even had the cheek to refuel bike with can in the shed.

"Scott and Lucy have only just bought the house and it has really upset them."

So far nobody has been arrested but West Mercia Police says officers are investigating.