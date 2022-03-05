Waste fire site cannot be cleared until blaze investigation is finished

Firefighters dealt with the blaze for more than a month

The former Greenway Recycling site in Ketley, Telford, is still storing thousands of cubic metres of waste following the fire in April last year.

The fire service tackled the blaze for a month but the Environment Agency has confirmed that no action will be taken over clearing the site until its investigation into the fire is complete.

Greenway had been managed by two brothers from Northern Ireland but they went out of business in January 2017 – leaving 26,000 cubic metres of waste at the site.

Although not responsible for the fire, the pair – Jonathan and Mark Nicholson from Armagh – have been given suspended jail sentences for breaching the terms of their environmental permit.

To complicate matters the Environment Agency granted a permit for another firm to process pulverised fuel ash into products at the site in 2018.

Amid community concern over the use of the site Telford & Wrekin Council refused a planning application for Johnson’s Aggregates & Recycling Limited to set up at the location, but a planning inspector overruled the decision in December 2019.

Despite the move the firm has not taken up the option to set up at the site, and ultimately the waste left at the site from Greenway's collapse was involved in the 2021 fire.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said the next steps would await the outcome of the investigation.

He said: “Much of the waste related to the previous investigation and attributable to Greenway Waste Recycling Ltd remains at the site.

"The Environment Agency is in regular contact with the site owner. An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the fire, and until the investigation is concluded the Environment Agency is not able to take any action to clear the site at this time."

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies, said they wanted to see the site cleared and would oppose any move to run a waste transfer business from the location.

He said: "We continue to be really frustrated at the fact the burned out waste is still on the site.

"As I understand it that can only be moved off that site with the Environment Agency granting a permit to an operator and that has not happened.