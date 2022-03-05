Notification Settings

Man fined after police search found amphetamine

A man has been fined after a small wrap of amphetamine was found in his trouser pocket during a police search.

Ken Atkins admitted possessing 3.9 grams of amphetamine on the A483 at Crossgates on December 2, 2021, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.

Kevin Challinor, prosecuting, said police officers saw Atkins’ vehicle, stopped it and carried out a search.

A small wrap of brown powder - 3.9 grams of amphetamine worth £39 - was found in his trouser pocket.

Gareth Walters, mitigating, said Atkins, 40, of Brynrhyg, Abbeycwmhir, made full admissions in interview and co-operated with the police.

He said the self-employed saw mill operator’s last offence was three years ago and before that there was nothing since 2010.

Magistrates fined him £150 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge. They also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

By Karen Compton

Chief Reporter

Reporter on the Mid Wales Journal.

