Teenager stole from shops in Shrewsbury to repay drug debts

The burglaries were carried out in Shrewsbury town centre

Ethan Edwards, 19, of Western Avenue, Whittington, Oswestry, admitted a public order offence, words or behaviour likely to cause fear of violence, criminal damage and four charges of theft. He also admitted being in possession of a class B drug.

He appeared on a video link before Telford magistrates on Friday. Magistrates committed him to Crown Court for sentence for a date to be arranged.

Miss Sara Beddow, prosecuting, said that the first offence causing fear of violence took place in August in Whittington.

He called police saying he had a hammer with him and was looking for another person. Officers, who arrived with a police dog, found him waving a hammer around and under the influence of drugs. They eventually persuaded him to put the hammer down.

The other offences took place in Shrewsbury town centre.

Edwards went into Tesco Express on October 3 and was seen putting goods into his pockets. When approached by a member of staff he make threats but then left the store, kicking a door on the way out and breaking the glass.

He returned to the store on October 11 and stole a box of beer worth £10.

He also committed other thefts in Boots and River Island in the town centre, the court heard.

Miss Kate Cooper for Edwards said her client committed the offence when drugs had been a massive influence on him.

He was on drugs when he committed the public order offence and called police because he was worried that the other person that he was in an altercation with also had a weapon and feared what might happen.

The theft offences happened because he had drug debts in the thousands of pounds and had no way of repaying them other than stealing, the court heard.

"He was under a lot of pressure from associates to repay his drug debts," Miss Cooper said.

She said Edwards stole items from River Island because he lost his accommodation and, at the time, he had been living on the streets and had no clothing other than those he was wearing.