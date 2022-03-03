Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

A449 crash: Two drivers killed after car driven wrong way down dual carriageway

CrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two drivers have died after a car was driven the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

The A449 was shut in the aftermath of the crash. Photo: @NWorcsCops
The A449 was shut in the aftermath of the crash. Photo: @NWorcsCops

Police believe a Ford Mondeo used an exit slip road to access the A449 near Ombersley, between Kidderminster and Worcestershire, before colliding with a Vauxhall Astra at about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

West Mercia Police said in a statement: "We are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious collision last night.

"Emergency services were called around 9.30pm to reports of two cars that had collided near to the Ombersley junction of the A449 on the Worcester-bound carriageway.

"Sadly, the drivers of both vehicles died at the scene.

"While the investigation is ongoing, officers believe that one of the cars, a white Ford Mondeo, was travelling in the wrong direction and will have joined the A449 after taking the incorrect slip road and collided with an oncoming car, a black Vauxhall Astra."

The next of kin of both victims have been notified.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Upon arrival we found the drivers of the two cars both in a critical condition.

"Unfortunately, it immediately became apparent that nothing more could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased at the scene."

Crime
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News