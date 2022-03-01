Racist abuse aimed at teen as pair are assaulted outside Telford cinema

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

The incident happened at around 2.55pm on Saturday, February 5, outside Cineworld at Southwater in Telford.

Police said a man approached the two boys before assaulting one leaving him with facial injuries.

Officers said the man assaulted then racially abused the other boy, who was uninjured.

Police said the attacker was white with dark brown hair, and was wearing a yellow T-shirt that said ‘the gym is my jungle’, with dark jogging bottoms and dark coloured trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have CCTV footage of the incident is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident number 347i of February 5 2022.