Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Racist abuse aimed at teen as pair are assaulted outside Telford cinema

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenage boys were assaulted – with one of the boys also racially abused.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

The incident happened at around 2.55pm on Saturday, February 5, outside Cineworld at Southwater in Telford.

Police said a man approached the two boys before assaulting one leaving him with facial injuries.

Officers said the man assaulted then racially abused the other boy, who was uninjured.

Police said the attacker was white with dark brown hair, and was wearing a yellow T-shirt that said ‘the gym is my jungle’, with dark jogging bottoms and dark coloured trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have CCTV footage of the incident is asked to visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident number 347i of February 5 2022.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News