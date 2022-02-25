Man fined after buying booze for 12-year-old

Police said the man had bought the alcohol from a shop in Shrewsbury's town centre

James Morgan, 37, from Shrewsbury, admitted the charge at court, according to West Mercia Police.

A statement from the force said Morgan had bought the alcohol from a shop in Shrewsbury's town centre on January 21.

He was fined £80 for the offence and ordered to pay a further £34 victim surcharge.

PC Neil Clayton urged anyone aware of such incidents to report them to police.

He said: "Young people who use alcohol are at an increased risk of missing school or college, poor health, committing crime and being criminally exploited.

"Where people are identified as either buying or attempting to buy alcohol on behalf of an individual under 18 the police will take positive action against that individual.

"I encourage the public to call police with information on 101 or report online at westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime, alternatively this can be reported via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.