Driver spared jail after pointing replica gun at other motorists in A5 road rage incident

Dominik Blaszczyk was spared jail over the incidents which took place on the A5

Dominik Blaszczyk, 32, from Gobowen Road, Oswestry, admitted two counts of possession of an imitation firearm when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Katie Fox, prosecuting, told the court that Blaszczyk had been driving on the A5 around 5.20pm on March 8, 2021, when he aimed a "high quality and realistic" Colt handgun at two drivers.

The first instance took place on a stretch of the A5 from Oswestry to Shrewsbury where Matthew Wright noticed a car "aggressively" driving back and forth behind him "as if trying to get him to go faster".

Ms Fox said: "Mr Wright slowed down and raised his hand in a gesture to back off.

"As he looked in his mirror he saw the defendant, despite solid white hatching on the road, he pulled out alongside him."

Ms Fox said that Blaszczyk then aimed a "black Glock-style handgun" at Mr Wright.

She added: "Petrified, he slowed down to try and get out of alignment.

"He described him as very calculated in the way he stared at him before driving away."

The second incident involved another victim, Alex Hilditch, and took place close to the Felton Butler Roundabout, also on the A5.

Ms Fox said that he had seen Blaszczyk "weaving around and under-cutting cars".

She said the defendant had undertaken Mr Hilditch, adding: "He saw his arm come out of the window holding a black handgun.

"He described seeing his finger on the trigger until he slowed abruptly to allow Mr Hilditch to pass."

After both victims called the police, officers caught up with Blaszczyk at Atcham Business Park, where they found a replica Colt 45 in the glove compartment as well as a side handle police-issue baton in the boot.

Deborah White, mitigating, said Blaszczyk was sorry for his actions and accepted they were reckless.

She said: "He is extremely remorseful for his behaviour in March of last year and it is behaviour that clearly and undoubtedly is out of character for him.

"One could say this was an extremely stupid thing to do and he would agree with that. It was impulsive, it was reckless and it showed a lack of judgment on his behalf."

Sentencing Judge Peter Barrie said: "This case raises two things which are of great concern to the court because of the potential they have for great harm.

"One of those is what people sometimes refer to as 'road rage'."

He added: "The other serious aspect is to do with firearm. We know this was not that, it was an imitation firearm, but it was a very good one and once people start waving what look like firearms around no-one knows where it will end up, what sort of retaliation it will result in and what the consequences will be."

He added: "Mr Wright obviously saw this gun in your hand or he would not have complained to the police about it. He must have believed it was being pointed at him as a threat because there had been some sort of incident between the two of you.

"It is a very frightening thing and he was not to know it was an imitation."

Judge Barrie said the second incident had been "terrifying" for Mr Hilditch.

He said: "You had your hand out of the car pointing the gun directly at him. He was terrified about what might happen."

Blaszczyk was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years.