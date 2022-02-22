Five more car fires but still no arrests over Telford arson attacks

Police are investigating after a number of car fires in Telford

Car fires have been happening on a regular basis across the town since the beginning of the year but police are yet to make any arrests.

The fire service were called to four cars on fire in the Redhill area of Telford at around 10pm on Monday, with another car set ablaze at Tern Hill in Wellington around 3am on Tuesday.

Police said they believe the Wellington fire was deliberate, and are looking at whether the incident is linked to the car fires at Redhill.

However a spokesman for the force was unable to confirm whether the cars in Redhill were all individually torched or whether the flames spread from one vehicle.

It comes after numerous car fires in the town since the start of the year.

There were six blazes in 10 days in the first two weeks of 2022 and arson attacks have continued since.

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said that his car was one of those targeted when it was petrol bombed outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington.

West Mercia Police is investigating but has so far failed to arrest any suspects.

A spokesman for the force said: "We want to reassure the local communities of Shropshire that we are continuing to investigate all the car fires which have been reported to us in recent months, and ask that anyone with information which would aid the investigation process to get in touch with us."