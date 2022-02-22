Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Five more car fires but still no arrests over Telford arson attacks

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Five cars went up in flames in the space of five hours in a fresh spate of arson attacks in Telford.

Police are investigating after a number of car fires in Telford
Police are investigating after a number of car fires in Telford

Car fires have been happening on a regular basis across the town since the beginning of the year but police are yet to make any arrests.

The fire service were called to four cars on fire in the Redhill area of Telford at around 10pm on Monday, with another car set ablaze at Tern Hill in Wellington around 3am on Tuesday.

Police said they believe the Wellington fire was deliberate, and are looking at whether the incident is linked to the car fires at Redhill.

However a spokesman for the force was unable to confirm whether the cars in Redhill were all individually torched or whether the flames spread from one vehicle.

It comes after numerous car fires in the town since the start of the year.

There were six blazes in 10 days in the first two weeks of 2022 and arson attacks have continued since.

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said that his car was one of those targeted when it was petrol bombed outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington.

West Mercia Police is investigating but has so far failed to arrest any suspects.

A spokesman for the force said: "We want to reassure the local communities of Shropshire that we are continuing to investigate all the car fires which have been reported to us in recent months, and ask that anyone with information which would aid the investigation process to get in touch with us."

People can contact police at westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News