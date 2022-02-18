Drivers in Shropshire warned that using a hand held mobile phone could land them with a big fine and a ban

The icons of social media apps, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp, are displayed on a mobile phone screen, in London..

West Mercia Police is supporting the National Police Chiefs’ Council mobile phone campaign over the next two weeks, by targeting motorists who continue to use their hand held mobile phone at the wheel.

That is not only talking on the phone but checking notifications, taking photos and using the internet.

Police chiefs say that distraction behind the wheel is a significant contributory factor in road collisions.

They say the campaign demonstrates a willingness by police forces across the UK to tackle the issue of mobile phone use while driving.

Over the past three years, 49 people have been injured in collisions in West Mercia where mobile phone use was recorded as a contributory factor.

Motorists caught using a hand held mobile phone while driving face a £200 fine and six points on their licence. Drivers caught twice face a lengthy ban – which could also then lead to a £1,000 fine.

However new drivers, those who have passed within the last two years, face having their licence revoked if caught just once.

New legislation being adopted next month will also make it clearer that the law includes using phones for reasons such as internet use, checking notifications and uploading content whilst driving.

Superintendent Gareth Morgan said: “Driving while distracted by a mobile phone is completely unacceptable and puts everyone on the roads at risk of serious harm.

"Everyone knows the use of handheld mobile phones whilst driving is against the law and we are very clear that when you get behind the wheel it is your responsibility to stay focused and alert. This not only covers making and receiving calls but also the use of social media, messaging and streaming.