Woman hit by vehicle while pushing bike across Craven Arms road

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident happened at around 8.30am on Friday, February 4.
They said the 34-year-old had been struck while pushing a pink bike across the road outside Craven Arms Medical Centre.
She was knocked to the ground and suffered bruising.
Police said they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam or CCTV footage, which may have captured it.
Anyone with information or footage is asked to visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about quoting incident number 564i of February 6 2022 – although the incident happened on February 4 it wasn't reported until February 6.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org