Woman hit by vehicle while pushing bike across Craven Arms road

The incident happened outside Craven Arms Medical Centre. Photo: Google.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident happened at around 8.30am on Friday, February 4.

They said the 34-year-old had been struck while pushing a pink bike across the road outside Craven Arms Medical Centre.

She was knocked to the ground and suffered bruising.

​Police said they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam or CCTV footage, which may have captured it.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about quoting incident number 564i of February 6 2022 – although the incident happened on February 4 it wasn't reported until February 6.

​Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org