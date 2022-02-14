Notification Settings

Drink-drive arrest after car hits lamppost

By Dominic RobertsonMarket DraytonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed into a lamppost on a town centre road.

Police are appealing for information about the incident
The incident took place in Market Drayton late on Friday night.

Police said that the car had hit a wall and a lamppost on Longslow Road.

A spokesman for the force said: "A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car collided with a wall and lamppost on Longslow Road in Market Drayton on Friday, February 11, at around 11.30pm.

"The woman has since been bailed and investigations continue.

“If anyone has any information regarding the collision they are asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 654i of 11 February, 2022.”

