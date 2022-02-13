'Support available' for sex abuse victims when they're ready - PCC

John Campion

West Mercia's police and crime commissioner John Campion has allocated more than £200,000 in funding to sexual assault referral centres (Sarcs) over the last financial year.

The facilities support all victims of sexual assault and rape, which includes recent and non-recent. The funding also includes over £130,000 which is allocated to West Midlands Children's and Young Person's Service. This service is available to victims aged 17 years and under who have experienced sexual violence or sexual abuse.

The centres are a safe place for people to start their journey through the process after an incident. They offer support and explain options available to the individual.

The service is private and confidential and open 24/7. Those who use one don’t need to have reported the crime to police, self-referrals are encouraged and will be supported along the journey as far as they want to continue with the process.