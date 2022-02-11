Notification Settings

Teenagers arrested over knife possession

By Dominic Robertson

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife.

Telford Police said those arrested were aged 13 and 14.
Telford Police said the teenagers had been arrested in Woodside, and were released on conditional bail.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers have arrested four teenagers, aged 13 and 14, on suspicion of possession of a bladed weapon, theft and affray following an operation on Wednesday, February 2.

"All four are from the Woodside area of Telford and have been released on conditional bail.

“We would like to reassure the local community that we are continuing to work with schools in the area and local authorities to educate young people about the dangers of knife crime.

"Knife related crimes and incidents will not be tolerated, and should anyone be found in possession of a knife or bladed weapon, they will be arrested and dealt with accordingly.”

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

