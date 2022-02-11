Man jailed for County Lines crack and heroin operation

Nathan Madsen

Nathan Marsden, 22, of no fixed abode, was charged in relation to County Lines activity in Whitchurch.

Marsden was jailed for four years and six months at Oxford Crown Court earlier this week.

On October 8, during an early-morning raid in Whitchurch police had found him in possession of class A drugs with a street value of £7,000 and over £1,000 cash.

Following investigations he was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and one count of acquiring criminal property.

He was also charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply following a separate investigation by Thames Valley Police.

On November 10 he pleaded guilty.

Investigating Officer PC Jordan Small of the Shropshire County Lines Team said: “The drugs recovered were destined to cause harm and misery to the streets of North Shropshire. Their recovery and destruction has prevented this.

“West Mercia Police are committed to tackling the blight of County Lines on our communities.

“The sentencing of Madsen gives a clear message that our teams will not tolerate this criminality and will work tirelessly to protect the vulnerable and bring to justice those willing to cause harm to our communities.

“By working with our local communities we can work together to target county lines drug supplies to help protect people from harm.