West Mercia Police to take on 125 new officers after budget agreed

People can expect more bobbies on the beat with another 125 officers to be taken on by West Mercia Police

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said the move reflected what people had asked for – more bobbies on the beat.

A total of 125 officers will be taken on over the coming year after Mr Campion's budget was agreed at a meeting of the West Mercia Police and Crime Panel.

The confirmation of the recruitment comes as part of a rise in amount of council tax the public pay towards the police, up by four per cent for 2022/23.

Out of the 125 new officers, 15 will go to safer neighbourhood teams (SNTs) across the force area, with 55 brought into investigations teams.

Mr Campion welcomed the fact the plans were agreed, and added that the majority of the new officers would be dealing with frontline policing.

He said: “I’m pleased that, following the meeting, I can now focus on delivering my budget proposals and bringing in the 125 additional police officers over the coming year.

“The majority of these officers will be focused on frontline policing, addressing the concerns that have been raised by communities.

"In previous budgets I have ensured resources are available to respond to crime, whereas this year I am ensuring resources are focused on investigating crime – getting the outcome victims deserve and seeing criminals brought to justice.