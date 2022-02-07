Notification Settings

Samurai swords stolen in burglary

By Dominic Robertson

A trio of samurai swords have been stolen.

Police are appealing for information about the burglary
Dyfed-Powys Police said the items were taken during a burglary at a property in Llys Afallen, Newtown, between 3pm on Tuesday, February 1, and 9am on Thursday, February 3.

A spokesman for the force said: "Three ornamental samurai swords and a stand were taken from the property.

"The swords are described as being predominantly red, black and brown, with distinctive snake skin and lace wrapped handles.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

"Alternatively people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."

