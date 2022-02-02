Police working to make Shropshire a 'no go area' for County Lines gangs

Shropshire should be a 'no go' area for County Lines drug gangs according to police.

Education remains key to protecting the county's young people from exploitation, and falling into drug crime, according to a senior police officer.

It comes as newly released Home Office figures show that nearly 1,000 drug crimes have been committed by children in West Mercia since 2014/14.

County Lines drug dealers have targeted parts of Shropshire in recent years – looking to exploit vulnerable young people as part of their efforts.

West Mercia Police Superintendent Stu Bill said the best weapon against drug crime is education, with visits to schools a key part of efforts to prevent children from being targeted.

Superintendent Bill said that communities also play a vital role in detecting the offences – particularly 'cuckooing', where drug dealers target vulnerable people to use their home as a base for crime.

He said: “Education is key and our officers conduct visits to schools, social care providers, health professionals and other important community groups all year around and these are intensified during special focus weeks we conduct as a force and as part of national campaigns.

"By providing information on what to look for we can help the community to spot the signs of exploitation and cuckooing – where gangs target the most vulnerable individuals and use their homes to sell drugs from. We also give advice on how to spot the signs of vulnerable young people and adults being used in dealing drugs.

“County lines detection and prevention, especially among the younger members of our communities continues to remain a priority for West Mercia Police.

"We want to ensure the region becomes a no go area for travelling criminality and that our young people are not exploited.

"We will continue to pursue and prosecute those who bring drugs into our counties, commit violence and exploit vulnerable members of our communities."

He added: “Our officers are working tirelessly to disrupt and dismantle drugs supply and protect the young and vulnerable people who are exploited by them in our communities, and this can often mean working closely with other forces around the country and right across our borders, tackling criminality from start to finish.”

Ministry of Justice figures show 52 cautions or convictions were handed down to youngsters in West Mercia over drug crimes in 2020-21, with these punishments among 964 recorded since records began in 2013-14.

Since then, under-18s across England and Wales have been cautioned or convicted over drugs almost 48,000 times.

Nationally, 4,000 drug offences were committed by children during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, despite national lockdowns and other measures contributing to a significant fall in overall crime rates.

It meant 10.3 per cent of all childhood offending in England and Wales was connected to drugs in 2020-21 – the highest proportion on record, despite a 58 per cent drop in youth-related crime since 2013-14.

Across West Mercia, drug crimes represented 10 per cent of the total 534 proven offences that resulted in a conviction or caution for children last year.