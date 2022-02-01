Notification Settings

Spate of shed break-ins leads to police appeal

By Dominic Robertson

A spate of shed burglaries in the Broseley area has led to an appeal from police.

Police are appealing for information about the incidents
West Mercia Police said there had been an increase in thefts from sheds and outbuildings in the area, with bikes, power tools, and gardening equipment targeted.

The force said that is has introduced targeted patrols, day and night, as part of its efforts to catch those behind the thefts.

Sergeant Kate Øen, from South East Shropshire’s Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Over the last month we have seen a spike in shed break-ins across Broseley.

“It would seem there are particular items being taken by criminals, such as push bikes, power tools and gardening equipment. While owners have taken considerable steps to secure their properties, the offenders are determined and equipped to bypass such stringent measures.

“We would like to reassure the community and victims that we are doing everything we can to prevent these crimes and to catch the culprits.

“If you have any information that can help our investigations we would like to hear from you. It may be that perhaps you have seen suspicious vehicles or activity on or near your property and have captured something important on your car's dash-cam or on your mobile phone. If you have then please report it online via our website https://orlo.uk/vg78D."

