Man who threatened to kill woman in Shropshire locked up for two years

Ian Gill pleaded guilty to attempts to cause grievous bodily harm and threats to kill.
The 27-year-old threatened a woman with a knife at an address in Ellesmere in November 2021, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told. Gill then fled the scene and was later found by officers and taken into custody.
Gill was sentenced to 28 months behind bars on Friday.
Detective Constable Porsche Walker, from Shrewsbury CID at West Mercia Police, said: “We would like to thank the victim for her co-operation throughout this case, and we welcome the sentence that has been handed to Gill.
“We want to reassure the public that we act on all reports we receive, and offer full support to anyone who feels they are a victim of domestic abuse. We would urge anyone with concerns about domestic abuse to please get in touch.”
"Always dial 999 in an emergency."
If you’ve affected by domestic abuse then local support is available from the Victim Advice Line. The Victim Advice Line is a free and confidential service offering advice, practical help and emotional support to people affected by crime, regardless how long ago it happened or whether it has been reported to the police. Support is available by telephone on 0800 9523000, via email at info@victimadviceline.org.uk and through live chat on victimadviceline.org.uk.
Domestic abuse can be reported on the West Mercia Police website.