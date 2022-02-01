Man who threatened to kill woman in Shropshire locked up for two years

Ian Gill

Ian Gill pleaded guilty to attempts to cause grievous bodily harm and threats to kill.

The 27-year-old threatened a woman with a knife at an address in Ellesmere in November 2021, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told. Gill then fled the scene and was later found by officers and taken into custody.

Gill was sentenced to 28 months behind bars on Friday.

Detective Constable Porsche Walker, from Shrewsbury CID at West Mercia Police, said: “We would like to thank the victim for her co-operation throughout this case, and we welcome the sentence that has been handed to Gill.

“We want to reassure the public that we act on all reports we receive, and offer full support to anyone who feels they are a victim of domestic abuse. We would urge anyone with concerns about domestic abuse to please get in touch.”

"Always dial 999 in an emergency."