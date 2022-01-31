Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenager taken to hospital after attack by 'gang' in busy Shropshire shopping centre

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A "gang of youths" attacked a teenager in a busy shopping centre and left him needing hospital treatment for facial injuries.

The victim, a teenage boy, suffered what police said were facial injuries in the incident, which took place near to the Superdry store in Telford Shopping Centre.

Telford Police said it took place at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

A member of the public reported a "gang of youths" attacking the victim.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

He said: “Officers were called reports of an altercation in Telford Shopping Centre outside Superdry at around 3.30pm yesterday. When officers arrived a teenage boy had suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Investigations are still ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 413i of Sunday, January 30.”

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News