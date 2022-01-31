Teenager taken to hospital after attack by 'gang' in busy Shropshire shopping centre

The victim, a teenage boy, suffered what police said were facial injuries in the incident, which took place near to the Superdry store in Telford Shopping Centre.

Telford Police said it took place at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

A member of the public reported a "gang of youths" attacking the victim.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

He said: “Officers were called reports of an altercation in Telford Shopping Centre outside Superdry at around 3.30pm yesterday. When officers arrived a teenage boy had suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment.