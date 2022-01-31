Stinger used to stop gas theft suspects on A5 near Shrewsbury

Three people have since been arrested, including two teenagers

A 19-year-old man of no fixed address and a 16-year-old boy from Birmingham were detained after West Mercia Police officers used a stinger device to force the van to stop at the A5 Preston Island.

Staffordshire Police had been called to reports of a burglary in progress in Stone Cross, Penkridge, at 10.40pm on Sunday. A witness observed three men loading the cylinders into a white Ford Transit Connect before departing the scene.

The van was spotted and brought to a stop in Shropshire soon after.

Both of the teenagers were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody while inquiries continue.

£750-worth of gas cylinders were stolen from the firm

Another man, a 40-year-old, from the Birmingham area, was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and burglary.

He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the theft to get in touch.